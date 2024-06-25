Australia PM Anthony Albanese wants Julian Assange to be "brought home"

Canberra [Australia], June 25 : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated his government's firm stance on the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, emphasising the need for his return to Australia amidst ongoing legal proceedings in the United States.

The WikiLeaks founder has left the United Kingdom after he agreed to enter a plea deal with the Joe Biden administration that could pave the way for him to avoid imprisonment in the United States.

The Australian Government has consistently said that Mr. Assange’s case has dragged on for too long, and that there is nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration. We want him brought home to Australia. pic.twitter.com/1Ju5u88cH9 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 25, 2024

"The Australian Government has consistently said that Mr Assange's case has dragged on for too long, and that there is nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration. We want him brought home to Australia," Prime Minister Albanese told the Australian parliament.

Acknowledging the complexities of Assange's legal situation, Prime Minister Albanese added, "The government is certainly aware that Australian citizen Julian Assange has legal proceedings scheduled in the United States. While this is a welcome development, we recognise that these proceedings are crucial and delicate."

Prime Minister Albanese affirmed his longstanding advocacy for Assange's case, emphasising bipartisan support for his return. "I've been very clear, as both the Labor leader in opposition and as Prime Minister, that regardless of the views that people have about Mr Assange's activities, the case has dragged on for too long," he stated.

Highlighting diplomatic efforts, Prime Minister Albanese emphasised, "There is nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration, and we want him brought home to Australia. We have engaged and advocated Australia's interests, using all appropriate channels to support a positive outcome, and I've done that since very early on in my prime ministership."

The WikiLeaks founder has reportedly consented to plead guilty to a felony charge connected to his alleged involvement in one of the largest breaches of classified US government material.

This agreement, if approved by a federal judge, would see Assange receiving a 62-month sentence, which matches the duration he has already served in London's high-security Belmarsh prison while contesting extradition to the US. The plea deal includes crediting his time served, potentially allowing Assange to immediately return to his native Australia.

Assange's release from Belmarsh was confirmed by WikiLeaks, who announced on Tuesday that he had been granted bail by the High Court in London and subsequently departed from Stansted airport. A video posted by the organisation showed Assange boarding a plane after leaving the UK, as reported by CNN.

Last month, a UK court ruled in Assange's favour, granting him the right to appeal his final challenge against extradition to the US. This decision marked a significant victory for Assange after years of legal battles aimed at avoiding prosecution in the United States for the charges levelled against him.

Assange's case has drawn international attention and sparked debates over freedom of the press, government transparency, and the legal implications of publishing classified information.

His journey from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he sought asylum for seven years, to incarceration in Belmarsh, and now potentially to a plea deal and return to Australia, has been closely followed by supporters, critics, and legal experts alike, CNN reported.

