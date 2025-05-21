Australian helicopter training disorientation in fog highlights VFR flight risks: report

Sydney, May 21 A helicopter pilot's spatial disorientation during an August training flight in Victoria, Australia, after losing visual reference in fog, has highlighted the risks of flying under visual flight rules (VFR) in poor visibility, a report has revealed.

The training flight off the coast of Victoria nearly ended in disaster when an AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter inadvertently flew into fog on August 2, 2024, causing the pilot to become spatially disoriented and triggering a low-altitude terrain alert, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said in its investigation report on Tuesday.

This incident underlines the need for proactive risk management, clear procedures, and strong crew coordination, especially in high-workload operations like hoisting and search and rescue, said ATSB Director of Transport Safety Stuart Godley, Xinhua news agency reported. The 15-seat, medium-sized, twin-engined helicopter operated by Esso Australia was flying under VFR with a crew of four near Golden Beach in Gippsland, about 300 km east of Melbourne, the report said.

The crew was practicing hoisting a training aid in challenging conditions, including large swells, sea spray, and encroaching fog. As the fog drew closer, the instructor who had taken over as pilot flying attempted to climb away. However, the departure was rushed, with the hoist still extended and the cabin door open, it said.

The helicopter entered Instrument Meteorological Conditions (IMC), and the instructor became spatially disoriented, leading the aircraft into an unstable state, triggering a ground proximity warning below 150 feet and exceeding safe airspeed limits for the open-door configuration, it added. The captain then quickly took back control, climbed out of the fog, and safely continued the flight, the report said.

