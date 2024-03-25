Australian PM Albanese extends greetings on Holi, calls it "joyful celebration of colour and love"

Canberra [Australia], March 25 : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has extended wishes on the festival of Holi and called it a "joyful celebration of colour, love and new life." He stressed that the message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an inspiration for the people of Australia.

In a statement, Albanese stated, "Happy Holi, Australia! Holi is a joyful celebration of colour, love and new life. The message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an inspiration for all Australians. For many Australians of South Asian heritage, Holi's cultural and religious significance brings people together in celebration of their shared faith, history and heritage."

Anthony Albanese recalled his Holi celebration in Ahmedabad in 2023. He said that he was honoured to experience the spectacular display of music, colour and traditional dancing.

"I was honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India, last year, and to experience the spectacular display of music, colour, and traditional dancing that define this lively tradition. However you mark the occasion this year - whether you gather with family and friends, eat, sing, dance or play with gulaal - I trust you will have a wonderful time," Albanese said in a statement.

Last year, Anthony Albanese participated in Holi celebrations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra shared Albanese's statement on social media platform X and thanked him for extending greetings on Holi.

In a post on X, Indian High Commission in Canberra stated, "Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @AlboMP for your greetings for the festival of Holi."

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also extended wishes to people on Holi. Taking to X, Wong stated, "Sending my best wishes to my friend @DrSJaishankar and to everyone celebrating Holi today - in India, Australia and around the world."

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Consul General in Melbourned joined the joyful Holi celebration organised by Indian Association of Bendigo, attended by many dignitaries including Speaker of Victorian Parliament Maree Edwards, Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf, Viv Nguyen- Chairperson for the Victorian Multicultural Commission and members from multicultural communities.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love.

