Australian PM announces additional support for flood-hit regions

Sydney, May 27 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday committed expanded financial assistance for regions affected by flooding on the east coast as authorities confirmed almost 800 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

Albanese toured flood-hit regions in the east coast state of New South Wales (NSW) for the second time since the flooding crisis, which has caused five deaths, began earlier in May following record-breaking rainfall.

Addressing a press conference in the town of Taree, 250 km northeast of Sydney in the hardest-hit Mid North Coast region, Albanese announced expanded federal financial assistance for affected areas.

He said that from Wednesday, the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment will be available for people in nine areas in the Mid North Coast and neighbouring Hunter regions.

The payment, which is for people who have suffered serious impacts, including major damage to their home, is 1,000 Australian dollars ($645.1) per eligible adult and 400 Australian dollars ($258) per eligible child.

Additionally, Albanese said that the Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA) would be extended to people living in 15 areas on top of four areas that were already eligible. The DRA provides up to 13 weeks of income support to people who have lost income as a direct result of a disaster.

Albanese said that the devastation caused by the flooding has only been exceeded by the "extraordinary resilience" of affected communities.

"This isn't something that will go away in a matter of days or weeks or even months," he said of the damage.

"This will take some time for recovery, but Australians are resilient. They're tough, and we will come through this, and we'll come through it together," Albanese said.

The State Emergency Service (SES) on Saturday began undertaking damage assessments for thousands of properties that were inundated by floodwater, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Tuesday, the SES said its teams had inspected more than 5,300 properties and deemed 794 to be uninhabitable.

NSW Police said on Tuesday that three men were arrested and charged with alleged looting in flood-affected areas.

