Australian Police charges teenage boy following investigations into several break-ins

Sydney, Dec 7 Australian police charged a 16-year-old boy with one count each of robbery, serious assault of a person over 60, receipt of tainted property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, following their investigations into several break-ins.

Police in the State of Queensland said in a statement that two boys allegedly attended a complex in Smithfield, a suburb of Cairns in the Cairns Region, Queensland, and had gained entry to multiple units before stealing several items and fleeing at around 4 a.m. local time Saturday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also allegedly assaulted an 86-year-old man who was an occupant inside one of the units. The man was not seriously injured and was assessed by paramedics at the scene, said the police.

The 16-year-old boy is due to appear in the children's court on Monday, and the police Investigations are continuing.

