Australia's Deakin University inaugurates branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green today lauded the inauguration of Australia's Deakin University branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, the first foreign university to ever open a campus in India.

The Australian High Commissioner said: "I am so proud that the first university to establish a campus in India from anywhere in the world is Australia's Deakin University at GIFT City. This opens a new chapter in Australia-India education ties, and this is only the beginning."

The university will enable students to study a Master of Business Analytics and a Master of Cybersecurity (Professional) from July this year, as per an official release.

Green said: "Deakin University has had a remarkable 30-year presence in India, with investments in all aspects of higher education - from research collaborations with India Institutes of Technology, establishing a joint centre focused on nanotechnology and sustainability with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), to their Global Job Readiness programme for skilling young India with the National Skill Development Corporation. The campus is the next step in Deakin University's long-term strategy of investment in India's future."

Australia welcomed over 122,000 Indian students in 2023, providing them with qualifications for their global careers. With Deakin University's campus opening in India, more Indian students can now benefit from an Australian education without having to leave home and Australia is looking forward to more Indian students having this opportunity, the release said.

India has great ambitions for economic and social development and a growing young population and Australia is already delivering on this ambition. By 2047, 1 in 4 workers globally will be from India. Australia is keen and prepared to engage with India's role in supplying global workforce as per the release.

The Australian High Commissioner said: "The opening is a testament to the Australian education system, India's progressive education policy and the warm and close relations between our nations. Later in 2024, we look forward to celebrating the opening of India's second foreign branch campus in GIFT City by the University of Wollongong, also from Australia."

The inauguration took place during the 10th Edition of Vibrant Gujarat where High Commissioner Green is leading a strong 90-member delegation, including representatives from 36 Australian universities.

Vice Chancellor of Australia's Deakin University Iain Martin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, where they had a productive discussion on enhancing collaboration between government and academic institutions about cybersecurity.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister welcomed Deakin University to collaborate with Indian universities to promote research and innovation.

"Prime Minister and I had a truly fantastic conversation around the future of education, skilling and research in India, clearly focused on us being in India for 30 years, but tomorrow inaugurating the first international branch campus at GIFT City of Deakin University. So this is a very auspicious and special day and to combine that inauguration with the Vibrant Gujarat festival with Prime Minister Modi being here is a very special time indeed," Martin said.

