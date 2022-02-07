Avalanche in Afghanistan kills 15 people trying to cross Durand Line

An avalanche in Kunar province in Afghanistan on Sunday killed 15 people and as per the authorities, all the victims were trying to cross the Durand Line and enter Pakistan.

Afghanistan is experiencing the wettest winter in the past 15 years as snowfall and rainfall have been seen in the whole country, reported Khaama Press while quoting Bakhtar News agency.

Local residents said that 15 people have so far been confirmed dead while five others are still trapped under the snow.

Rescue operations are still underway. Earlier, an avalanche inflicted casualties to over twenty people in western Afghanistan, reported the news agency.

When the Taliban took over the Afghan capital Kabul, in August last year, many in Islamabad cheered. However disagreements have emerged over the demarcation of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and support for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Durand Line was demarcated between British-ruled India and Afghanistan in 1893. Since the establishment of Pakistan in 1947, Kabul has not only objected to the border demarcation but has also challenged the inclusion of Pashtun tribal areas within Pakistani borders tensions.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor