Ayodhya: Visiting Nepal Foreign Minister "determined" to strengthen cultural ties with India

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 : Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud visited Ayodhya, emphasising the importance of the Ram temple as a crucial pilgrimage site and expressing his commitment to fostering cultural ties between India and Nepal.

Minister Saud said, "Ayodhya's Ram temple is an important pilgrimage. I am here to seek the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram. India-Nepal have cultural relations, it's very deep and not only between governments but people-to-people connections. We are determined to strengthen this cultural tie and also to develop religious tourism between Ayodhya-Janakpur and Kashi-Pashupatinath."

Earlier on February 8, a delegation from Fiji, led by Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad, also arrived for a visit to Ayodhya to witness the divine presence of Lord Ram. The delegation, representing the Indian diaspora in Fiji, arrived at Maharshi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya were eager to partake in the religious and cultural significance of the sacred city.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony on January 22.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

Distinguished individuals from various domains, including cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields, attended the ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor