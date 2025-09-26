Ayurveda–Africa connect: Indian High Commission hosts roundtable in Accra on 10th Ayurveda Day

Accra, Sep 26 Marking the 10th Ayurveda Day, the Indian High Commission in Ghana convened a Roundtable Conference on “Ayurveda–Africa Connect: Integrative Healing in Ghana” in the capital Accra.

The event was organised as part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative under the theme “Ayurveda for People and Planet.”

“In his address, High Commissioner of India to Ghana Manish Gupta underscored Ayurveda’s holistic approach to health and wellness, particularly its importance in tackling modern lifestyle challenges. Participants also took a collective pledge to promote Ayurveda widely, reaffirming their strong commitment to making its benefits accessible to all,” Indian High Commission in Ghana posted on X on Friday.

The conference brought together academicians, officials from the Ghana Ministry of Health, Ayurveda doctors, herbalists, and other key stakeholders. The discussions were held with great enthusiasm, highlighting Ayurveda’s enduring relevance.

Ayurveda Day was earlier celebrated on Dhanteras every year, in honour of Lord Dhanwantari, the physician of the gods. The date, based on the lunar calendar, used to vary every year.

Hence, the Ministry of Ayush designated September 23 as Ayurveda Day, giving the ancient knowledge system a universal calendar identity and enabling greater participation at the global level.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Ayush said that the 10th Ayurveda Day will showcase India’s commitment to holistic healthcare and reaffirm its role in global health.

The theme for this year is “Ayurveda for People & Planet” and emphasises that Ayurveda is not just a healthcare system, but a science rooted in the principle of harmony between the individual and the environment.

“The 10th Ayurveda Day is an opportunity to take Ayurveda to every individual and reaffirm its role in global health,” said Professor (Vaidya) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa.

Calling it a people’s movement, he underlined the need to blend Ayurveda’s ancient wisdom with modern research and evidence, bringing it to the forefront of global healthcare.

Building on last year’s global participation across 150+ countries, Ayurveda Day 2025 aimed to reach even wider international audiences, reaffirming India’s leadership in traditional and holistic health systems.

