Azerbaijan sees steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has seen a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases and death rate since March this year, with only 13 new cases reported on Wednesday taking its total to 792,651.

According to the country's Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers on COVID-19 prevention and control, three more patients were recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 782,872.

No related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, Azerbaijan has administered a total of 13,674,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Task Force.

In April, the country's authorities announced that fully vaccinated people arriving in Azerbaijan would no longer have to take PCR tests, and travel restrictions were also eased for all domestic flights with travellers no longer having to take pre-departure tests. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

