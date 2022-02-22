Azerbaijani President invites Putin to Baku

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku when his scheduled and the COVID-19 situation will allow it.

Putin hosted Aliyev in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Thanks again. And we are waiting for you from Baku as soon as the schedule and the pandemic allow," Aliyev told Putin. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

