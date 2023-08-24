B-20 India: PM Modi to address summit on Sunday

New Delhi [India], August 24 : The B20 India Summit is set to be held from August 25-27 in the national capital, and will witness the largest congregation of international businesses with a large participation of leading global Chief Operating officers and Chief Experience Officers, informed a press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the B20 Summit on August 27. Several senior Cabinet Ministers and Trade Ministers from the G20 countries would also address the delegates during the Summit.

“B20, the official G20 dialogue forum with global business community, is among the most prominent Engagement Groups of G20, bringing together business leaders and organizations from G20 countries to deliberate on issues pertaining to global economic growth and development,” the release stated.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) was entrusted with the responsibility of hosting B20 by the Government of India and being the Secretariat of B20 India.

The B20 India Summit to be held from August 25-27 at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi will witness the largest congregation of international businesses with a large participation of leading global CEOs and CXOs.

During the summit, 54 Recommendations and over 170 policy actions are expected to be released with the unveiling of B20 India Communique during Summit

Addressing the press conference on Thursday, N Chandrasekaran, Chair, B20 India highlighted that India is now the 5th largest economy and continues to witness a strong growth momentum as compared to the rest of the world.

He said that the global transition is placing India uniquely in several domains such as energy transition, digital transformation and artificial intelligence and supply chain resilience due to the geopolitical situation.

The Chairman apprised that since taking over the mantle of B20 from Indonesia in December, B20 India worked with the business leaders from the Indian and all G20+ countries through seven taskforces and two action councils.

According to the release, these groups were centred around (i) digital transformation, (ii) building a resilient global supply chain, (iii) finding solutions to financing sustainability transition especially for the global South; (iv) policy measures to revitalize growth and economic recovery and an inclusive financial growth especially for MSMEs (v) policy measures for skilling, mobility, and greater participation of women (vi) technology and skilling with respect to technological changes (vi) integrating ESG in businesses (vii) integration of the African continent.

The B20 India Chair further commended the time commitment of global business leaders including members of the B20 India International Advocacy Caucus for building consensus-based, implementable, and actionable policy solutions.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Head, B20 India Secretariat and Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry mentioned that “The B20 summit is the culmination of rigorous activities that have transpired over the last ten months, laying the groundwork for impactful discussions and formulation of actionable policy recommendations for the consideration of the G20”.

The summit will witness deliberations from over 60 speakers spreading over more than 25 sessions in the three days of the Summit. In addition, the participation of over 1700 delegates from more than 55 countries are also expected, added Banerjee added.

