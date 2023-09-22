B-town celebs seek blessings at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja

New Delhi, Sep 22 The celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing in Mumbai, and the entire city is immersed in the festive spirit. B-town is not far behind as many of the celebs were spotted seeking blessings at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel area of Mumbai.

After Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, his ‘Jawan’ co-actor Riddhi Dogra too visited the iconic Lord Ganpati. She was seen dressed in salwar kurta with floral print and statement jewellery. She rounded up her look with a pink coloured dupatta and her hair tied in a bun.

‘The Lunchbox’ actress Nimrat Kaur too was seen at the venue as she walked in to attend the celebrations and seek blessings. Nimrat too was dressed in yellow ochre coloured Indian attire with matching dupatta. She kept her look sharp with hair tied in a bun accentuated by a gajra. On her way to the venue, Nimrat was requested for a selfie by a female police cop, Nimrat humbly assured that she will oblige with the selfie after the darshan.

The ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ actress Mahima Makwana too was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja. For the occasion, she wore a yellow coloured saree. She accessoried her look with red coloured bangles and statement earrings. She also clicked pictures with the cops stationed at the venue.

Actress Sunny Leone visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja here, along with her husband Daniel Weber, to seek blessings from Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganeshotsav. The country is celebrating ‘Ganeshotsav’ from September 19. ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ is heard across the country, and people are dancing their hearts to the tunes of dhol and drums.

The video from the pandal shows Sunny in a pinkish red coloured suit, with her hair tied in a ponytail. She accessorised the outfit with jhumkas, and cat-shaped glasses. While, her husband Daniel was wearing a plain grey coloured kurta. The couple was seen holding hands tightly, and walking amidst the security to seek Bappa’s blessings. They also posed for the paparazzi. The devotees, who were standing in the queue to take the blessings of Lord Ganesha, were seen excited on spotting Sunny, and tried to take a selfie with her.

Actress Pooja Hegde visited Lalbaugcha Raja, along with her mother. She was wearing an orange coloured sleeveless kurta, paired it with magenta dupatta, and accessorised the look with a bindi, and jhumkas. She kept her hair straight, and opted for a minimal makeup look. She can be seen flashing smiles for the paps, while walking amidst the security and crowd. In another video, we can see the ‘Cirkus’ actress seeking blessings of Bappa. She is standing and praying to the huge idol. After the prayers, she gave a big smile, and posed with her joined hands, standing in front of the idol.

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty was seen getting out of her car, holding a big Modak in her hand as she visited the landmark place, She came to seek blessings of Bappa, braving the rain, and walking amid the high security. She was accompanied by her mother. Shilpa looked gorgeous in a white saree with colourful patterns on it. She completed the look with sleeveless magenta blouse, a gajra on her bun, and big earrings. She was also seen obliging to the fans for a selfie. After exiting from the temple, we can see a red tikka on the forehead of Shilpa and her mother.

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza, who is known for directing ‘ABCD’ and ‘ABCD 2’, was also spotted visiting Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Lizelle D'Souza. They visited the venue amid the rain. While Remo sported a white kurta paired with a pair of pajamas, Lizelle was seen dressed in Mahogany coloured salwar kurta with her head covered in dupatta.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which started this year on September 19, has sent India’s financial capital in a festive mood with people across the srata celebrating the festival in their homes and public places. Mumbai’s Ganpati festival defines the cultural landscape of the entertainment and financial capital of India, and has found several mentions in Hindi films like ‘Satya’ and ‘Agneepath’.

