Bahrain International Commercial Court adds new dimension to India-Bahrain cooperation, says Ambassador Jacob

Manama ( Bahrain), November 6 : India's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Vinod K. Jacob, said the launch of the Bahrain International Commercial Court (BICC) marks a historic moment in Bahrain-India relations and adds a new dimension to the Kingdom's growing role as an international hub for business and legal excellence.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Jacob said, "This is a historic day. It brings another important dimension to Bahrain's aim of being an international centre and hub in various spheres. I want to congratulate the Kingdom on this great achievement and highlight that a large number of Indian enterprises and people are contributing to Bahrain's growth story."

The Ambassador highlighted the long-standing and strong bond between India and Bahrain, describing it as "civilisational and multifaceted."

"The relationship between India and Bahrain goes back to ancient times, even to the era of the Dilmun and Indus Valley Civilisations. Over the centuries, our ties have been shaped by trade, culture, and people-to-people connections, and these continue to thrive today," he said.

Ambassador Jacob recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Bahrain in August 2019, the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister. "That landmark visit gave new momentum to our partnership. Since then, investments have grown by nearly 45%, trade has become more balanced, and tourism between the two countries has increased significantly," he stated.

He also said that India and Bahrain share a similar outlook on peace and stability in the region. "Both nations have always stood for peace. Our cooperation on international and regional issues shows how closely our views align," he said.

The Ambassador praised the contribution of the Indian community in Bahrain, which makes up nearly 25% of the country's population, saying that it "adds a unique and vibrant dimension to our relationship."

Commending Bahrain's initiative to promote international commercial justice, Jacob said, "The launch of the BICC shows Bahrain's forward-looking vision. India fully supports Bahrain's regional and international efforts that contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity."

