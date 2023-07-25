Bajaj Auto Q1 PAT at Rs 1,664 crore

Chennai, July 25 Two- and three-wheeler major Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it closed the first quarter of FY24 with higher net profit of Rs 1,664.77 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Bajaj Auto said that for the period under review, it has logged a total revenue of Rs 10,656.10 crore (against Q1FY23's Rs 8,324.29 crore) and a net profit of Rs 1,664.77 crore (Rs 1,173.30 crore).

During the first quarter of FY24, Bajaj Auto had sold about 10.27 lakh vehicles, up from 9.33 lakh units sold during the previous year's corresponding period.

With focus on cash generation, the company added about Rs.2,000 crore free cash flow during the quarter under review. The total surplus cash as on June 30, 2023 stands at Rs 19,582 crore that would enable competitive investments.

