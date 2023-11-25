‘Bakkunu Suthureney Aiyo Aiyo’ from ‘Conjuring Kannapan’ is a groovy track

Chennai, Nov 25 The makers of the upcoming Tamil horror-comedy film ‘Conjuring Kannapan’ have dropped its latest track ‘Bakkunu Suthureney Aiyo Aiyo’.

Composed and sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the track is comedically amusing yet groovy, and perfectly captures the tone of the movie, giving off a very danceable party melody vibe.

Yuvan’s own singing is very non-serious, and in an upbeat way it is almost like a cry to run away. The song contrasts itself in the most unique way, and is driven mostly by rhythm and groove, with the melody kicking in very late.

The song primarily is like a mixture of folk, classical, pop, electronic, film music, and even some hip-hop, though not in the typical way. There is no outright rapping or anything like that, rather it is a lot of spoken word with delivery aimed like rapping, so there are some tonal similarities to hip-hop.

Extremely filmy, ‘Bakkunu Suthureney Aiyo Aiyo’ is deliberately over-the-top and overly melodramatic, being fully aware of the circumstances and yet somewhat morbidly laughing at them.

This self-awareness is what makes the song so fun, because it doesn’t take itself seriously at all and instead makes you forget there are terrifying ghosts right in front of you, instead making you want to sit down and bob your head all the while the spirit awkwardly stares at you.

Directed by debutant director Selvin Raj Xavier, the movie stars Sathish, Regina Cassandra, Nasser, Anand Raj, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Elli AvrRam, Jason Shah, Benedict Garrett, Namo Narayana, and Adithya Kathir among others.

