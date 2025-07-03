Bali Boat Accident: 4 Dead, 38 Missing After Ferry Carrying 65 Onboard Sinks in Indonesia

At least four passengers died and 38 others were missing after a ferry with 65 people onboard capsized near Bali in Indonesia on Wednesday night, July 3. Search and rescue operations for missing are underway. 23 people have been saved so far, and we are looking for 38. According to reports, a ferry, KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, capsized overnight while travelling to Bali. The ferry, which was planned to travel 50 km, sank after leaving Ketapang port in East Java on Wednesday, said the National Search and Rescue Agency.

The ferry had 53 passengers, 12 crew members and 22 vehicles, including 14 trucks, onboard. Rescued people were unconscious after they pulled out from the water, according to Banyuwangi police chief Rama Samtama Putra, reported The Week.

The incident took place after strong currents and winds caused strong waves to possibly topple the ferry. Officials said nine boats, including two tugboats and two inflatable boats, had been deployed for the search operation.