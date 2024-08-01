Baloch activist condemns Pakistan's "brutal tactics" to sabotage Baloch National Gathering

Gwadar [Pakistan], August 1 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has condemned Pakistan's "brutal tactics" used to sabotage the Baloch National Gathering. She stated that the movement against the Baloch National Gathering remains strong despite the abductions and killings of activists.

Mahrang Baloch made the remarks while addressing the people during the sit-in protest in Gwadar's Padizir.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated, "Dr. Mahrang Baloch delivered a powerful speech during the sit-in protest at Padizir, Gwadar. She passionately condemned the state's brutal tactics used to sabotage the peaceful Baloch National gathering. Despite abductions, killings, and the dragging of activists, she emphasized that the movement against Baloch genocide remains strong."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1818761885300539417

The situation in Balochistan continued to worsen as the Pakistani defence forces brutally cracked down on the Baloch community, while they gathered for the Baloch National Gathering.

The protesters have alleged that Pakistani defence forces are trying to stop them from participating in nationwide gatherings that hold the government and the defence forces accountable for their "brutality."

BYC leader Sibghat Abdul Haq Baloch addressed protesters from the sit-in camp in Gwadar's Padizir. The sit-in protest against the "brutal crackdown" at the Baloch National Gathering has continued for the last two days.

In a post on X, the BYC stated, "BYC leader Sibghat Abdul Haq Baloch addressed protesters from the sit-in camp at Padizir, Gwadar. The sit-in protest against the brutal crackdown on the Baloch Raja Muchi has continued for the last two days. Sibghat Abdul Haq Baloch paid tribute to the victims of state terror and the protesters for joining the cause of Baloch national survival despite state suppression and violence."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1818747660859482490

Earlier, the Baloch Yakjethi Committee announced that they were organising a protest in Turbat against the violent crackdown on the Baloch National Gathering on August 1 at 4 pm (local time). They also said that peaceful protesters were being killed for participating and fighting for their rights.

Taking to X, BYC stated. "The Baloch Yakjethi Committee Kech is organizing a protest in Turbat against the violent crackdown on the Baloch National Gathering and the brutal killings and torture of hundreds of peaceful participants. Beloved people of Kech, we are witnessing one of the deadliest attacks on the Baloch National Gathering."

"Peaceful protesters have been killed simply for participating and fighting for our rights. Their lifeless bodies remind us of the brutal oppression we face. Now is the time to resist the oppressor and save others from this fate. Join us in Turbat to stand against these atrocities. Let our voices be heard and fight for justice together," it added.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1818746188331442213

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch has urged Pakistani authorities to show restraint, release all those detained for peaceful protest, and restore internet access. Pakistani security forces have reportedly detained several peaceful protesters from Hub Chowki and Karachi who were demonstrating against "brutality" by the administration.

Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, emphasised the need for Pakistani authorities to respect the right to peaceful protest and use only "necessary force when nonviolent means fail." She stressed the importance of safeguarding protesters' rights and preventing the situation in Balochistan from escalating further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor