Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri expresses solidarity with Afghans, condemns Pakistani aggression and British-era Durand line

London [UK], October 15 : Baloch pro-independence leader Hyrbyair Marri reaffirmed the historic and enduring bond between the Baloch and Afghan nations, declaring steadfast support for Afghanistan amid what he termed as "Punjabi aggression" by Pakistan.

In a statement shared on X, Marri reflected on the centuries-old alliance between the two peoples, underscoring their shared history of mutual respect, cooperation, and solidarity during times of hardship.

Marri recalled that throughout history, Afghans have stood by the Baloch during their difficult times, whether by offering refuge or extending aid, and the Baloch have always reciprocated. "When the Afghans fought their independence war against Persian occupation, the Baloch were fighting beside them," he stated, adding that the Baloch remained allies of the Afghans throughout their struggles in the subcontinent.

Condemning what he described as an "unprovoked attack" on Kabul and the disputed "Durand Line," Marri asserted that the colonial-era border, drawn by the British, is recognised by neither the Baloch nor the Afghans. He stated that such acts only serve Pakistan's interests, which he labelled as a "puppet of the British Empire."

https://x.com/hyrbyair_marri/status/1978377029344010549

The Baloch leader further accused Pakistan of exploiting the transit trade route as leverage during disputes with Afghanistan, pointing out that the route runs entirely through Balochistan and not Punjab. He maintained that an independent Balochistan would ensure fair and transparent trade relations with Afghanistan, vowing not to use the route for coercive purposes but to resolve disagreements through peaceful dialogue.

Reiterating his commitment to the historic Baloch-Afghan alliance, Marri concluded, "For centuries, the Baloch and Afghan nations have stood by and supported each other, and still nothing has changed, we stand by the Afghans against the Punjabi aggression."

The Afghan Ministry of Defence had announced that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) launched counterstrikes against Pakistani military locations along the Durand Line late Saturday night, due to ongoing infringements on Afghanistan's sovereignty and recent airstrikes on its land.

In a post on X, the ministry stated, "Tonight, our armed forces conducted a successful retaliatory operation against the centres of Pakistani forces along the Durand Line in response to the repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty by the Pakistani military and airstrikes on Afghanistan's territory. The operation concluded around midnight."

The ministry warned that Afghan forces remain ready to defend the nation's borders against any further attacks. "If the Pakistani side violates Afghanistan's sovereignty again, our armed forces are prepared to defend the country's borders and will respond decisively," the statement added.

