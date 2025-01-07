Baloch leader slams Saudi-Pakistan deal on mining project, calls it exploitation of local resources

Quetta [Pakistan], January 7 : Sabiha Baloch, a prominent leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has sharply condemned potential negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani government to acquire a 15 per cent stake in the controversial Reko Diq mining project in Balochistan.

In a statement shared on X, Sabiha argued that any deal made without the explicit consent of the Baloch people would amount to a gross exploitation of local resources, further marginalizing an already oppressed community.

Sabiha expressed her concerns that such an agreement would be in violation of international principles, specifically citing Article 11 of the Cairo Declaration and Articles 1(2) and 55 of the United Nations Charter. According to Sabiha, these agreements bypass the Baloch people, who have a long history of resisting external control over their natural resources. "The Baloch have long fought to protect their land and resources from outside exploitation, and this move would further deepen their disenfranchisement," she stated.

She also accused Pakistani officials of leveraging Balochistan's vast natural wealth to compensate for widespread corruption and financial mismanagement at the national level. Sabiha described the proposed deal as part of a broader government strategy of resource extraction that continues to neglect the rights of the local population. She warned that foreign investors, particularly in large-scale projects like Reko Diq, would be complicit in this exploitation if they proceeded without the approval of the Baloch people.

Sabiha further emphasized the historical and cultural ties between the Baloch and Arab nations, warning that Saudi Arabia's involvement in the Reko Diq deal could jeopardize these long-standing relationships. She suggested that if Saudi Arabia proceeds with the deal without the consent of the Baloch people, it would be viewed as an act of systemic oppression, further fueling resentment toward the Kingdom.

The Baloch leader called on Saudi Arabia to reconsider its position and refrain from engaging in projects that ignore the rights of the Baloch. She stressed that any agreement made without the Baloch people's consent would be unjust and would inevitably face strong resistance.

