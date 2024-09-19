Baloch rights activist highlights Pakistan's atrocities in Balochistan during 57th Human Rights Council session

Geneva [Switzerland], September 19 : Niaz Baloch, the central committee member of the Baloch National Movement, in a statement given during the United Nations 57th Human Rights Council's general debate, highlighted the ongoing dire humanitarian crisis in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

Niaz Baloch, the Deputy Coordinator of the Baloch National Movement's foreign department on Wednesday claimed that human rights organizations have for a long time ignored the worsening issue of human rights brutalities in the Baloch community.

Geneva: Deputy coordinator of @BNMovement_’s foreign department and Central Committee member, @Niaz_Zehri presenting the dire humanitarian crisis during the United Nations 57th Human Rights Council’s general debate.#BalochistanCrisis #BNMGenevaEventsSep2024… pic.twitter.com/3XsOBg8qP3— BNM (@BNMovement_) September 18, 2024

According to the statement, "I want to bring this counsel's attention to the crisis that has long been neglected by the international community, the resistance in Balochistan. This region which is filled with rich history and culture is now facing some of the worst human rights abuses in the modern world".

"Since the forced annexation of Balochistan in 1948, the Baloch people have highlighted systematic state oppression and brutality by the Pakistani state. Their basic human rights which we all hold dear and have enshrined in international law are routinely violated. Recently the Baloch Yakjehti Committee organized a civil movement advocating for the safe release of Baloch missing persons, has become the target of severe state crackdowns" he added.

While referring to the recent crackdown of the Pakistani defence forces on Demonstrators gathered in Gwadar alongside the Baloch Raaji Muchi the BNM member stated that "When peaceful demonstrators gathered in Gwadar for the Baloch Raaji Muchi, or national gathering, on 28 July 2024, they were met with violence. The security forces killed three innocent Baloch youths, wounded many others, and used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse protesters. In Talar, participants were held by the Frontier Corps for over a week without food and water.

Niaz Baloch also highlighted the crackdown orchestrated by Pakistan's defence forces on Baloch students and student leaders, Baloch claimed "Many Baloch political student organizations are being harshly targeted by the state simply for advocating for the self-determination of Baloch people. The Baloch national movement has been subjected to an unofficial ban, and its leaders, including Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Baloch, have been tragically killed".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor