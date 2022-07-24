Baloch struggle for independence is rightful, just: BLF chief

Quetta, July 24 Allah Nizar Baloch, head of the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), has said that the world must realise now that Balochs struggle for independence is rightful and just.

The gold medalist doctor-turned-resistance leader's statement comes as Balochistan is engulfed in anger over murder of at least nine forcibly disappeared persons in, what victim families are calling, a fake encounter by Pakistani security forces, Balochistan Post reported.

In a statement, Allah Nizar said that after Baloch nation's burial of bodies of extra-judicially killed missing persons, the world must realise that Baloch's struggle for independence is just, Balochistan Post reported.

"Be it politic or intellectuals, if they turn a blind eye [on situation of Balochistan] then they are answerable to their conscience," he said

Paying obeisance to Baloch women protesting against the incident he said: "Salute to the mothers and sisters who have stood against the tyranny."

Earlier, Allah Nizar had said that no power on earth can deny Baloch to wage a defensive war.

He also questioned silence of West with regards to conditions in Balochistan and said: "Where is the civilized world UN, US and world powers that have conditioned their foreign policy with upholding human rights?"

Referring to the Ziarat incident he said the "recent massacre of nine Baloch in Balochistan is reenactment of Bosnia all over again".

However, the families of the accused denied the allegations saying that those killed by Pakistan army in a "fake encounter" were already forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

According to the victim families they had registered them in the list of Baloch missing persons and they have been protesting for their release or fair trial since they were allegedly abducted by the agencies, Balochistan Post reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor