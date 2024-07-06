Baloch Yakjehti Committee plans protest against "extermination" of Baloch people

Quetta [Balochistan], July 6 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has planned a national gathering that seeks to bring attention to and protest against the systematic extermination of Baloch people in Pakistan.

BYC organiser Mahrang Baloch on Saturday said details regarding the Baloch National Gathering will be announced on the outfits official YouTube channel this evening as per a social media post on X of the BYC.

The gathering seeks to bring attention to and protest the "systematic extermination" of the Baloch people. The BYC has urged all supporters to participate in their assembly and express solidarity with the Baloch community in their quest for justice and respect.

According to BYC, the event aims to amplify awareness about the challenges faced by the Baloch population and advocate for their rights amidst ongoing struggles. It serves as a platform for unity and collective action to address the issues impacting the Baloch people's well-being and future.

As per the BYC, the well-being and future of the Baloch people are profoundly affected by several critical issues, particularly concerning human rights violations and natural resources. Human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary detentions, are rampant in Balochistan.

These violations create a pervasive atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the population, undermining their ability to live freely and securely, the organisation claimed. In addition, the exploitation of Balochistan's abundant natural resources, like gas, minerals, and fisheries, has often occurred without equitable distribution of benefits to the local Baloch communities, it said.

This economic marginalisation exacerbates poverty and unemployment, contributing to socio-economic disparities and hindering sustainable development in the region. The combination of human rights violations and the exploitation of natural resources underscores the urgent need for advocacy and intervention to address these systemic challenges and uphold the rights and well-being of the Baloch people, the BYC said.

Global bodies have condemned the violations committed against the Baloch people and urged Pakistan to investigate and prosecute those responsible and to ensure the protection of fundamental rights in Balochistan.

Earlier in June, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee highlighted the situation of family members amid cases of enforced disappearances. It said that Baloch families continue to protest in Turbat demanding safe return of their loved ones.

"Eid has come and gone, but Baloch families continue to protest at Shaheed Fida Chowk Turbat, demanding the safe return of their loved ones who have been missing since Eid. The District Administration had falsely assured them of their loved ones' release before. Now, no state authority has come forward to address their demands," BYC posted on X.

According to the statement, the protesters included families of victims of enforced disappearances like Fateh, Nisar Karim, Rafiq, Meeras Hussain, and Jan Mohammad, all missing since 2023.

