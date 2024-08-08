Baloch Yakjheti Committee to continue sit-in protests, seminars against Pak security forces until justice served

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 8 : The Baloch Yakjheti Committee (BYC) on Thursday reiterated to continue sit-in protests and seminars against Pakistani security forces until justice is served, release of detained activists and an end to the violence.

They organized a sit-in protest in Turbat on Wednesday to highlight the atrocities committed by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan and committed to continue the sit-in protest until justice is served.

Additionally, the BYC also held seminars focusing on the Pakistani government's abuses toward the Baloch community on the sidelines of Baloch Raji Muchi.

Various individuals from political, social, and literary backgrounds expressed their views on human rights abuses committed by Pakistan security Forces.

The seminar concluded with a resolution to continue the sit-in protest until justice is served and the rights of the Baloch people are recognized and respected.

The speakers also highlighted the ongoing human rights violations and the unjust treatment of the Baloch community.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1821289876362526948

The BYC also condemned the repressive measures and emphasized the urgent need for international attention.

The participants further reiterated their commitment to peaceful protest, called for the immediate release of detained individuals from Pakistan Security Forces, and urged Pakistan to address their legitimate demands and end the oppression against the Baloch community immediately.

Another similar seminar was organized by the BYC leader at the Gwadar sit-in hub.

The main focus of this seminar was to shed light on Pakistan's violent behaviour, human rights violations, and political movement.

Prominent activists Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, Sabghatullah Baloch, Seema Baloch, and other speakers addressed the seminar.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1821193217217372369

The speakers also emphasized the struggle of the Baloch people and the importance and necessity of the current movement and discussed Pakistan's barbarism and violence approaches in detail.

A massive number of people attended the seminar, and various issues of Baloch were thoroughly discussed.

Earlier on July 28, a peaceful protest organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in Gwadar was met with violent repression by Pakistani security forces, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries among peaceful protesters.

A few weeks ago a prominent activist Manzoor Baloch criticised Pakistani security forces for mistreating peaceful Baloch sit-in protesters who were demonstrating against atrocities by the Pakistani state and its security forces.

