"Balochistan is an open-air prison, and world looks away": Baloch leader Mehran Marri

London [UK], May 23 : Baloch leader Mehran Marri has accused Pakistan of unlawfully occupying Balochistan since 1948, transforming the region into a heavily militarised zone where the rights of the local population are systematically violated.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Marri drew comparisons with global conflicts to highlight what he described as the West's selective concern for human rights. "While the world rallies behind Ukraine and Palestine, Balochistan remains ignored," he said.

Marri claimed that Balochistan was a sovereign entity before being forcibly annexed by Pakistan on March 28, 1948, just nine months after its independence. He argued that the international community has continued to overlook Balochistan's plight due to geopolitical considerations.

"Pakistan is not a democracy. It's a military-operated enterprise, with generals controlling everything from real estate to food industries," he alleged.

He further criticised what is known in Pakistan as the "establishment" - a nexus of the military, parliament, and judiciary - as working collectively to stifle dissent.

"Pakistan is not a typical country. It resembles an open-air prison," Marri said, adding that civil liberties in Balochistan are virtually non-existent.

Marri condemned the widespread use of enforced disappearances and media censorship in Balochistan, describing them as deliberate tactics used to instil fear and silence dissent. He noted that such practices have persisted since the rule of former President Pervez Musharraf and remain central to the military's strategy of control.

Regarding economic marginalisation, Marri described it as "an added insult to injury." He highlighted the irony of Balochistan's immense natural resources being exploited while the local population remains impoverished. "People in Gwadar go to bed hungry while luxury hotels rise around them," he said.

Marri also criticised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as another mechanism for resource extraction, though he expressed hope that China may eventually reassess its involvement.

Commenting on India's recent Operation Sindoor against terrorist networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Marri voiced strong support. He called the Operation "monumental and long overdue," urging India to pursue it as a long-term campaign against terrorism, similar to the United States' post-9/11 strategy. "Once Operation Sindoor achieves its objectives, we hope Balochistan's liberation will be part of the outcome," he concluded.

