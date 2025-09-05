Balochistan: Multiple enforced disappearances reported in Dera Bugti and Pirkoh

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 5 : Reports emerging from Dera Bugti and Pirkoh have raised alarm over a fresh wave of enforced disappearances allegedly carried out by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to a post shared by Balochistan Republican Party Media Cell on the social media platform X, at least ten individuals have been abducted during recent raids conducted over the past 48 hours.

In Dera Bugti city, four residents were reportedly detained without warrants or charges. The abducted individuals have been identified as Waseem, son of Sharif Bugti; Mohammad Jan, son of Raheem Bugti; Mohammad Hussain, son of Shahzain Bugti; and Kaleero, son of Levi Bugti. Family members claim these individuals were taken by plain-clothed personnel linked to state agencies, the Balochistan Republican Party Media Cell reported.

In Pirkoh town, another six individuals were forcibly taken late last night. Those abducted include Ali Hussain, son of Haji Bugti; Abdul Sattar, son of Kahoor Khan Bugti; Balak Sher, son of Taj Mohammad Bugti; Attah Mohammad, son of Ali Baig Bugti; Nawab Khan, son of Mor Khan Bugti; Siddiq, son of Sher Mohammad Bugti; and Gulzar, son of Shazo Bugti. Their whereabouts remain unknown, according to the Balochistan Republican Party Media Cell

Locals have confirmed that the ISI and CTD have been targeting civilians accused of having affiliations with Nawab Brahumdagh Bugti. In many instances, security forces reportedly detain individuals and then demand large sums of money through intermediaries, including local tribal lords and so-called "death squads", Balochistan Republican Party Media Cell stated.

Sources further claimed that individuals whose families can afford to pay the alleged ransom are released, while those who cannot remain in illegal custody for years, often without trial or charges. These practices have reportedly led to widespread fear across Dera Bugti and the surrounding areas.

The Balochistan Republican Party Media Cell has condemned these actions, calling them gross violations of human rights and due process. The group has demanded international attention and intervention to stop what it describes as "systematic abductions by state forces."

