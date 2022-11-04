Balochistan National Party holds rally against Pakistan army

On Thursday, a rally was organized by the Balochistan National Party (BNP) party at Shaheed Justice Muhammad Nawaz Chowk, Distt Kohlu, against Pak military establishment's apathy.

As per the locals, the establishment and Pak army is busy seeking their own interest rather than paying attention to the real issues of Balochistan and the subjugated Baloch people, who are dying of poverty and hunger accentuated by the recent floods in the region, reported Pak local media.

Meanwhile, Randhan, a local Baloch farmer committed suicide due to his inability to look after his family. He used to support his family by farming but the recent floods destroyed his land, added the local media.

The National Party, one of the largest parties active in Pakistan's province of Balochistan, accused the provincial government of miserably failing in improving the law and order situation and said crimes are now a daily routine in cities, media reports said.

Secretary General of the National Party, Jan Muhammad Bulidi and member of the Central Committee, Haji Farooq Shahwani said that the Balochistan government has failed miserably in improving the law and order situation and making the national highways safe, reported The Daily Balochistan Express.

Balochistan is the largest province by geographical area in Pakistan, constituting approximately 43 per cent of the total area of Pakistan. it is Pakistan's largest province, as well as is poorest, least populated and prone to crimes.

Moreover, 70 per cent of people in Balochistan live in poverty. The maternal death rate in Pakistan is 278 per 100,000, whereas in Balochistan it stands at 785. Natural gas was discovered at Sui in Balochistan, yet major parts of the province are still deprived of natural gas.

It's important to understand that the violence in Balochistan is not just because of terrorism. The insurgents are mostly local people longing for their constitutional rights and welfare.

Therefore, most of the insurgent movements in Balochistan have been linked with deprivation and underdevelopment.

( With inputs from ANI )

