Balochistan on brink, Pakistan control "limited to Quetta": Baloch American Congress urges global community to support their freedom movement

Washington, DC [US], May 16 : Baloch American Congress Secretary General Razzak Baloch has made explosive revelations in an interview with TAG TV, stating that nearly 70 to 80 per cent of Balochistan has become a no-go area for the Pakistani military and has urged the international community, especially India and the United States, to support the Baloch freedom movement.

Speaking to TAG TV, Baloch described the dire security situation on the ground, noting that "Pakistani forces cannot even leave Quetta after dark." He cited that even members of Pakistan's own assembly have admitted to this reality. "From 5 pm to 5 am, roads are deserted by the army out of fear," he said.

Baloch emphasised that Marang Baloch remains in jail and that large-scale protests continue across Balochistan. He acknowledged the efforts of leaders like Sardar Akhtar Mengal, but insisted that foreign support is critical to dismantling Pakistani military strongholds in areas like Chowni and Quetta.

When asked if India could host a government-in-exile, Baloch stated that the Baloch people do not beg. "We speak with our masculinity," he asserted, but added that if India supports Balochistan's freedom, "the doors of Balochistan will open to India."

He warned that delaying support would embolden what he called the "barbarian army", with repercussions not just for Balochistan but for the entire region. He further appealed to democratic nations to host Baloch representatives and recognise the struggle for self-determination.

Baloch concluded with a chilling reminder, "Before Pakistan's army leaves its boots behind like in Bangladesh, it is better to withdraw with dignity." He urged peace, regional harmony, and an end to military oppression across Pakistan's provinces.

