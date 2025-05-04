Balochistan politician criticises Pakistan's state institutions for failing Baloch people

Quetta [Pakistan], May 4 : President of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Sardar Akhtar Mengal, declared the beginning of a "politics of national resistance," criticising the failure of Pakistan's parliament, judiciary, and other state institutions to safeguard the rights of the Baloch people.

Speaking at a large party gathering at Shahwani Stadium on Friday night, Mengal said his party would no longer seek government permission to pursue its political activities, Dawn reported.

"When the government asks us not to stage protests, we demand that it shun its wrong policies that force people to hold protests," Mengal told supporters, according to Dawn. He questioned how the BNP-M could remain silent when the authorities were "dishonouring people and Baloch women, carrying out genocide, and dumping mutilated bodies of our youths."

Mengal issued a stern warning that his party would not hesitate to organize demonstrations even outside military cantonments if state repression continued.

As per Dawn, he criticised the judiciary for failing to dispense justice, accusing courts of giving repeated adjournments rather than protecting the constitutional rights of citizens.

He further alleged that judicial decisions were being made "according to the will of sector commanders instead of the law and Constitution."

According to reports, the event was also addressed by BNP-M Senior Vice President Sajid Tareen Advocate; Iqra Baloch, sister of prominent activist Mahrang Baloch; Nasarullah Baloch, chairman of Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP); and several other political figures.

According to Dawn, the speakers collectively demanded the immediate release of Mahrang Baloch and other activists who have been detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) is a political party in Pakistan, primarily representing the Baloch nationalist movement. Founded by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the party advocates for the rights of the Baloch people and seeks greater autonomy for the Balochistan province.

Akhtar Mengal, the leader of the party, has been an influential figure in Baloch politics and has previously served as the Chief Minister of Balochistan. BNP-M is known for its criticism of the federal government's policies toward Balochistan, especially regarding resource allocation and military operations in the region.

