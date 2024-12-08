Balochistan: Residents stage protest over enforced disappearances, demand release of missing men

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 8 : Residents of Parom, a town in the Panjgur district of Balochistan, staged a sit-in outside a local Frontier Corps (FC) camp, calling for the immediate release of their missing family members. They warned that if their demands were not addressed, they would escalate their protests.

In a statement, the residents claimed that Pakistani forces carried out an operation late Thursday night, encircling the area and raiding homes. They accused the forces of damaging property, stealing valuables, and physically abusing the locals.

During the operation, four young men Khalil Siddique, Abdul Shakoor Saleh, Arshad Rafiq, and Waseem, son of Muhammad Hashim were reportedly taken into custody and have since disappeared, with no information about their current whereabouts The Balochistan post reported.

The protesters have declared that their demonstration will persist until the detainees are freed and emphasized that any harm during the protest would be the responsibility of the forces and local authorities.

Local sources revealed that all the missing individuals were labourers or drivers of vehicles transporting oil. The residents have demanded their immediate release, stressing that these men were not engaged in any criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the protest camp organized by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) outside the press club in Quetta marked its 5659th day. Political and social activists, including Muhammad Ali Baloch, Abdul Razzaq Baloch, Mir Bijjar Marri, Tahir Badini, and Suresh Bugti, arrived from Khuzdar to express their solidarity with the families of the missing persons.

In a conversation with the visitors, VBMP Vice Chairman Mama Qadeer Baloch criticized the Pakistani state for its ongoing disregard for international human rights standards. He denounced the growing crackdown in regions such as Panjgur, Khuzdar, Kharan, Kalat, Bolan, Dera Bugti, and Harnai, where military operations have reportedly intensified in recent weeks.

Mama Qadeer also accused state-backed militias of carrying out atrocities against the Baloch people. He pointed to the rising number of abductions and the discovery of mutilated bodies, describing it as a stark reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Balochistan.

The people of Balochistan have consistently raised their concerns about enforced disappearances and military operations, yet their calls for justice and accountability have gone unaddressed.

