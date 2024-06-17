Balochistan's Eid shadowed by protests; people call for release of missing relatives

Quetta [Balochistan], June 17 : On the occasion of Eid, people have been protesting in various parts of Balochistan, Pakistan, demanding the release of their missing relatives.

According to reports from various regions of Balochistan, during this time of celebration, people have been protesting on the streets.

In Quetta, individuals were observed holding placards and distributing pamphlets, fervently demanding the release of their missing relatives.

The protests in Kech, specifically at Turbat's Fida Chowk, saw families of the disappeared, staging a sit-in, a poignant continuation of their earlier demonstrations outside the DC office.

Additionally, they also decided to organise a rally at the press club in Turbat, demonstrating unwavering determination in their quest for justice.

On social media, hashtags such as #BalochistanProtestOnEid and #StopBalochGenocide gained considerable momentum, highlighting widespread support and awareness for these protests across the region.

These digital movements underscored the community's profound anguish and united front, emphasising their resilience in the face of adversity.

Numerous Baloch activists expressed solidarity with the protests, advocating for the release of individuals who have gone missing under contentious circumstances involving security agencies and the military.

They highlighted the plight of those illegally detained and called for justice, amplifying the voices of families enduring the uncertainty and anguish of their loved ones' disappearances.

The online support underscored a unified stance against enforced disappearances in Balochistan, emphasising the urgent need for transparency and accountability in resolving these cases.

