Balochistan's public transport turns into military convoy as Pakistan fails to contain insurgency

Surab [Balochistan], July 18 : In response to growing security concerns in Balochistan's Surab district, local authorities have issued sweeping new security directives for all public transport operators to take effect from July 21, 2025, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to an official notification issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Surab, all buses, vans, and wagons operating in the district will be required to implement a set of mandatory safety measures. These include the deployment of private security guards on each vehicle, installation of GPS tracking systems, emergency alarm buttons, and CCTV cameras inside the coaches, The Balochistan Post reported.

The directive warns that failure to comply with these requirements by July 22 will result in strict legal action. Officials described the measures as necessary to "protect the lives and property of passengers," amid increasing militant activity in the region.

The move follows a deadly attack near Nimargh in Kalat district earlier this month, in which a passenger bus travelling from Karachi to Quetta was ambushed. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility, stating they were targeting Pakistani security personnel travelling undercover in civilian vehicles. While the Balochistan government reported three deaths, the BLA claimed 27 security personnel were killed, The Balochistan Post reported.

This is not the first time such security threats have triggered administrative action. In April 2025, the BLA carried out a similar attack near Nushki, targeting military personnel disguised as civilians aboard public transport, leading to calls for enhanced bus security across the province, The Balochistan Post reported.

While the administration describes the new directive as a "precautionary measure," many local transport operators have expressed concerns over its feasibility. They argue that without financial or logistical support from the government, implementing these measures, especially on long-haul routes, will be nearly impossible, The Balochistan Post reported.

The directive has sparked debate over the state's responsibilities in ensuring safety, as Balochistan continues to witness increasing unrest and targeted attacks on both civilians and military-linked entities.

