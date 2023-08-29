Bangladesh: Chinese citizen detained for raping college student on pretext of marriage

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 29 : A Chinese citizen along with an associate was arrested for allegedly raping a college student on the pretext of taking her to China and marrying her, Bangladesh-based Prothom Alo reported citing the police.

The accused have been identified as Chinese citizen Ji Sheng (58) and his associate Hira Chakma (25). They were arrested on Sunday night.

According to the police, the victim has alleged that the accused held her hostage making a promise to take her to China and allegedly raped her. Following the complaint lodged by the victim, police arrested Ji Sheng and his associate from the sector-16 area in the capital’s Uttara.

Both the accused have been sent to jail by a court on Monday, Prothom Alo reported.

The police said that the victim underwent a medical check-up at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, and is with her family now.

Uttara West police station officer-in-charge (OC) Masud Alam told Prothom Alo that they had found evidence of the incident during the primary investigation, and the arrestees have been sent to the prison following a court order.

The police have stated that the victim is a first-year student at a government college in the city. She also works as a part-timer in a private agency. She got acquainted with Ji Sheng’s associate Hira Chakma through Facebook, Prothom Alo reported.

As per the allegations, Hira Chakma promised to take her to China and lured her to Ji Sheng's house in sector 14 of Uttara. There, Ji Sheng allegedly raped her there on that very day. Later, as the victim wanted to leave the house, he promised to marry the victim and raped her again the next day, Prothom Alo reported.

As per the police, when the accused took the victim to a restaurant, the girl asked another woman for help. That woman informed the police immediately. This was followed by the police rescuing the victim from the restaurant and arresting the Chinese citizen and his associate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor