Bangladesh health infrastructure remains inadequate as dengue cases continue to surge

Dhaka, July 7 Dengue cases are on the rise in Bangladesh, but the health infrastructure and hospital preparedness remain inadequate for the people to receive satisfactory treatment.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the country, at least 117 new patients were hospitalised in 10 districts in the Khulna division over the past week, local media reported on Monday.

Additionally, with 317 new dengue cases reported on Sunday across the country over a 24-hour period, the total number of cases this year rose to 12,271.

"There are no separate arrangements for dengue patients in the hospital. Without isolation, there's a risk to others too," a Bangladesh media outlet, UNB, quoted a caregiver as saying.

"This year, we're seeing an early spike in dengue cases, and new symptoms suggest a different strain -- possibly dengue serotype 1. Standard larvicide spraying alone will not be effective. A comprehensive and coordinated response is essential, and the time to act is now," said Kazi Didarul Islam, Professor at the Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Discipline of Khulna University.

Reports suggest that presently, 1,228 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across Bangladesh, and 45 fatalities have been reported so far.

The DGHS on Sunday reported new cases in the country, including 127 in Barishal Division, 70 in Chattogram Division, 13 in Khulna Division, seven in Mymensingh, 52 in Dhaka Division, 26 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 22 in Dhaka South City Corporation.

According to the recent World Health Organisation South-East Asia Region Epidemiological Bulletin, the total number of dengue cases in Bangladesh this year is higher compared to 2024.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, has emerged as a serious public health concern in Bangladesh. It is primarily transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Experts reckoned that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government's response has been largely inadequate, and instead of implementing a comprehensive and well-structured dengue management plan, efforts have been mostly limited to routine fogging and occasional cleaning drives, according to local media reports.

Public health experts, physicians, and entomologists claimed that effective measures to prevent dengue were lacking, and the medical system was not overhauled either.

