Bangladesh interim government calls Yunus-Biden meet, "Successful day for Bangladesh diplomacy"

New York [US], September 25 : The interim government of Bangladesh has described the meeting between Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and President Joe Biden as a "highly successful day for Bangladesh diplomacy". Muhammad Yunus, met US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to Yunus said the interim head of the Bangladesh government had made significant headway in diplomacy during his recent visit to the United States.

While addressing the press conference on Wednesday, the press secretary to Bangladesh's chief adviser stated, "This has been a highly successful day for Bangladesh diplomacy on the UNGA sidelines, marked by a historic meeting between our chief advisor and the US president, a first in 50 years."

At the meeting, President Biden congratulated Yunus on his recent appointment as the head of the interim government. The two leaders affirmed the "close partnership" between the United States and Bangladesh, which is rooted in shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties, the White House statement read.

Highlighting Yunus's engagements, Alam affirmed that Yunus met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss migrant issues, focussing on legal pathways for Bangladeshis to visit and work in Italy, adding that he held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on increasing student visas for Bangladeshi students.

"Our Chief Advisor Yunus, also met with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, discussing migrant issues. Many Bangladeshis take risky routes to reach Italy illegally, so Yunus sought ways to make this process legal, allowing more Bangladeshis to visit and work in Italy. PM Meloni assured support from the Bangladesh government. Yunus also spoke with Justin Trudeau about increasing student visas for Bangladeshi students," said Shafiqul Alam.

Earlier in the day, Yunus also attended a high-level meeting at an event on the sidelines of UNGA, where he stressed the urgent need for the repatriation of Rohingyas. During the high-level UN event in New York, on the Rohingya crisis, Yunus highlighted the significant challenges that Bangladesh has been facing due to the presence of over 1.2 million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar.

Yunus pointed out that while Bangladesh has shown empathy in hosting the Rohingyas, the costs associated with this situationsocial, economic, and environmentalare considerable. He emphasised that Bangladesh has reached its limits, adding that repatriation remains the only sustainable solution to the ongoing crisis.

Yunus was sworn in on August 8 as the head of an interim government after Sheikh Hasina fled the country and the parliament was dissolved.

This is Muhammad Yunus's first visit to the United States as the head of the interim government. As per the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Younus has a series of high-profile meetings lined up on the sidelines of the UNGA. The Bangaldesh chief advisor is set to address the general debate of the UNGA on September 27.

