Bangladesh: Interim govt to take oath tomorrow evening

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 7 : The oath-taking ceremony of the interim government in Bangladesh will take place on Thursday evening, Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman said.

He also said that the interim government might initially consist of around 15 members.

"We are making every effort to hold the oath-taking ceremony tomorrow (Thursday). There was a proposal to hold it in the afternoon. However, that would result in a very tight schedule because Dr Yunus is expected to arrive in the country around 2:10 pm. It would be difficult to arrange the ceremony after that. Therefore, we may hold it around 8 pm. The arrangement will accommodate a total of 400 people," Zaman said at a press briefing at the Army Headquarters on Wednesday

Being asked about the size of the interim government, he said: "I believe it might initially consist of around 15 members. However, one or two more individuals may be added."

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, on August 5, tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate, Muhammad Yunus, describing violence as an "enemy," called on people to protect and make Bangladesh a wonderful country for them and for their future generations, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"Our youth is ready to give this leadership in creating a new world. Let us not miss the chance by going into any senseless violence. Violence is our enemy. Please don't create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

His statement came a day after Yunus was chosen to lead an interim government following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass upsurge led by students.

Yunus congratulated the students who protested to achieve the "Second Victory Day" and to the people for giving their total support to them.

"Let us make the best use of our new victory. Let us not let this slip away because of our mistakes," he said. "Please refrain from all kinds of violence."

Yunus is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka from Paris on Thursday, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday night decided to form an interim government headed by the globally acclaimed Nobel Peace laureate.

The Bangladesh Parliament was dissolved by President Shahabuddin on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh Nationalist President President and former PM, Khaleda Zia was released after the President commuted her jail sentence in line with Article 49 of the Constitution.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders said that Zia has been concerned about the nationwide violence, vandalism, and looting of state resources amid the anti-discrimination student protest, Dhaka Tribune reported.

During a meeting with Maulana Mamunul Haque, secretary general of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, she said, "Our state's resources are being wasted. This country is ours; we have to build this country."

