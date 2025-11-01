Bangladesh interim govt to train youth to strengthen national defense, says Adviser Shojib Bhuyain

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 1 : Bangladesh's interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus will train youths to strengthen national defense. The registration has started on Saturday among the youth men and women on Saturday.

"To strengthen national defense, a total 8,250 young men and 600 young women aged 18-35 will initially be provided with basic self-defense training in judo, karate, taekwondo and firearms," Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the interim government, wrote in a Facebok post.

Bhuiyan, one of the students who led the movement to oust Sheikh Hasina in 2024, is an adviser to the Ministry of Youth and sports and the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives in the current interim government.

"A 15-day basic self-defense training course in Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, and firearms will begin on November 22," the adviser said.

The government will provide accommodation, food, clothing, and allowance during the training.

Earlier on October 18, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi held talks with Lieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman of Bangladesh Army on UNTCC sidelines.

The two agreed to strengthen defence cooperation.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "On the sidelines of UNTCC 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, held a constructive and productive discussion with Lieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman, Bangladesh Army. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment in strengthening defence cooperation, training and coordination in UN peacekeeping."

🌍 On the sidelines of #UNTCC2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, held a constructive and productive discussion with Lieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman, Bangladesh Army. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment in strengthening defence cooperation, training and coordination in UN… pic.twitter.com/9x1u1i1OO4— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 17, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Earlier on August 28, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chowdhury said in Dhaka that appropriate legal action is being taken against illegal foreigners staying in India, including Bangladeshi nationals.

Replying to questions at a joint press conference after talks with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Chowdhury said, "They are being dealt with as per the law of the land. All BD nationals who were found illegally entering India without any criminal intent are handed over to the BGB respectfully. During this period, we have handed over around 550 Bangladeshi nationals to the BGB. In cases when BGB could not verify the credentials, they were handed over to Indian agencies for deportation through an established mechanism."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor