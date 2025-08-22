Bangladesh interim Govt warns legal action against media outlets broadcasting Sheikh Hasina's speech

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 22 : The interim government of Bangladesh on Friday warned of legal action against media outlets broadcasting the speech of the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The broadcasting and promotion of audio of Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina, a convicted criminal and a fugitive accused of genocide and crimes against humanity, on television, news and online outlets in Bangladesh is a serious violation of the 2009 Anti-Terrorism Act", the Bangladesh interim government said in a statement.

"Moreover, in December last year, the International Criminal Tribunal banned the broadcasting of hate speech against the former dictator", it added.

Further, the interim government noted that "some media outlets, ignoring the law and court orders, broadcast a speech by the ousted dictator on Thursday in which he made false and provocative statements."

"We are warning media officials involved in such criminal propaganda and firmly stating that immediate legal action will be taken if anyone publishes Sheikh Hasina's statements in the future", the statement said.

The Bangladesh interim government also highlighted the "serious allegations" faced by Sheikh Hasina, and affirmed, "We cannot risk creating unnecessary confusion at this crucial moment in our nation's history. It is important to remember that Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after facing serious allegations, such as ordering the massacre of hundreds of peaceful protesters during the July uprising."

"The International Criminal Tribunal has found him guilty, and he is currently on trial for crimes against humanity. Furthermore, according to the laws of Bangladesh, the activities of the Awami League have been banned, and according to the same Anti-Terrorism Act 2009, there is a provision for taking legal action against any person or organisation who promotes, publishes or broadcasts the activities or speeches of their leaders", the statement added.

The statement futher noted that the "interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, is working to guide Bangladesh towards a future based on justice, accountability, and democratic integrity. The people of Bangladesh are preparing for the first truly free and fair elections in generations."

"We, at such a time, call on the media to exercise caution and responsibility in broadcasting Sheikh Hasina's audio and her speeches, which are intended to create instability and incite violence in Bangladesh. The dissemination and re-dissemination of her comments, speeches and any of her provocative statements risks undermining the stability of Bangladesh's democratic transition. It only serves to mislead the public. In this case, any media outlet that violates the restrictions will be subject to legal accountability under Bangladeshi law", the statement added.

