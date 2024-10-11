Bangladesh: Islamic songs at Durga Puja pandal, Hindu community objects

Chittagong [Bangladesh], October 11 : According to eye witnesses a group of people sung an Islamic song on the stage of Durga Puja in Chittagong, the port city of Bangladesh.

When a group of people identified themselves as members of a cultural group wanted to sing at JM Sen Hall in Chittagong city on Thursday evening, a member of the Puja Committee gave permission.

First, the group sang a secular song but the second song was an Islamic song, the witness said. The singing of Islamic song drew outrage among the Hindus community and the Hindus who were present there, they said.

"We were busy receiving guests. Some people started singing an Islamic song", Asis Bhattachriya, President of the Puja Committee toldover phone.

"The Authority will take legal actions against them", he added without giving details.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The culprits will be brought to justice.

Earlier on Thursday, a crown of goddess Kali was reported stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira's Shyamnagar. This crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the temple in March, 2021.

The theft occurred on Thursday between 2.00 pm and 2.30 pm, after Temple Priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day's worship. The cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity's head, reported the The Daily Star.

"We are reviewing the temple's CCTV footage to identify the thief," said Inspector Taizul Islam of Shyamnagar Police Station.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has express concern on the report of the theft of the crown.

"We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh. We express deep concern and urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate the theft, recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators," the High Commission said in a post on X.

The stolen crown, made of silver and gold-plated, holds significant cultural and religious importance.

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths scattered across the Indian subcontinent. The name "Jeshoreshwari" means "Goddess of Jeshore."PM Modi visited the Jeshoreshwari Temple on March 27, 2021, during his trip to Bangladesh.On that day, he placed the crown on the head of the deity as a symbolic gesture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor