Bangladesh Likely to Face Power Outage as Adani Presses Yunus-Led Government Over $850 Million Unpaid Electricity Bill

Bangladesh may face a power outage in the coming days as the Asian country has not paid the USD 850 million electricity bill to Gautam Adani's power company. Adani Power already reduced the country's electric supply by 50% last week and may cut the supply to 100% if the due is not paid on time by November 7.

Adani Power is asking the neighbouring nation’s power agency to arrange a letter of credit or repay the money. Adani Power, which provides electricity to India’s neighbour from its coal-fired plant in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, speculates about the risk of blackouts in an Asian country that is currently facing an economic and energy crisis after weeks of violent protests overthrew Sheikh Hasina’s government earlier this year.

Bangladesh’s current administration is expediting payments to Adani Power, Shafiqul Alam, a government spokesman, told reporters in Dhaka on Sunday, November 3. The country is likely to repay some of the $700 million to Adani soon.

According to the TOI report, Shafiqul Alam denied knowing about any such report that Adani Power would discontinue power to Bangladesh if the dues were not paid by November 7. “We are dismayed and shocked if the report is true,” he added.