Bangladesh lodges strong protest against "false and fabricated" statements made by former PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 6 : Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lodged a strong protest with the Indian Government over the "false and fabricated" comments and statements continuously being made in different platforms including social media, by the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina aimed at instigating instability.

Through a protest note, handed over to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it conveyed the deep concern, disappointment and serious reservation of the Government of Bangladesh, as such statements are hurting the sentiments of the people in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry also emphasized that such activities by her, are considered as a hostile act towards Bangladesh and are not conducive to the efforts at establishing a healthy relationship between the two countries, it added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the Government of India to immediately take appropriate measures, in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, to stop her from making such false, fabricated and incendiary statements using social media and other communications while she is in India, the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a mob vandalised the residence of the country's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka, according to a report in Dhaka Tribune. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house.The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing UNB.

Local media linked the protest to an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Social media posts had earlier called for a "Bulldozer Procession" towards Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence located at Dhanmondi-32 if Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

By 10.45 pm (local time), an excavator had been brought to demolish the house. Protestors, who arrived in a rally around 8 PM, forced their way in, breaking into the main gate before proceeding to vandalise the property. According to Dhaka Tribune report, many protestors reportedly climbed to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damage sections of the historic house.

