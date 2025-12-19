Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus announces a national day of mourning upon the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 : Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, on Friday announced a national day of mourning on Saturday, December 20, 2025, following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha.

The assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in the July Uprising and a 2025 election candidate, has sparked widespread protests in Dhaka. Hadi was attacked during his campaign and died in Singapore, further destabilising the upcoming electoral environment.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, addressing the nation, said the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, and private buildings, as well as at Bangladesh missions abroad. Special prayers will be held after Jummah prayers on Friday, December 19, 2025, seeking forgiveness for Hadi's soul.

"The government will assume responsibility for the welfare of Martyr Osman Hadi's wife and his only child. In light of the untimely death of Martyr Sharif Osman Hadi, I am declaring a one-day national day of mourning on the coming Saturday. On this occasion, the national flag will fly at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational institutions, public and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad on Saturday," he said.

Yunus said that Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan informed him of Hadi's demise. Hadi's death has sparked grief and outrage, with calls for justice and accountability. The government has vowed to bring perpetrators to justice and will not show leniency.

"All perpetrators involved in this brutal assassination will be swiftly brought to justice, and the highest penalties will be imposed against them. No leniency will be shown in this matter," he said.

"I stand before you today with deeply heart-wrenching news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline warrior of the July Mass Uprising under treatment in Singapore and spokesperson for the Inkilab Mancha, is no longer with us," Yunus said in his address.

"Just moments ago, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan informed me over the phone of this heartbreaking news. I pray that the Almighty Lord of the Worlds accepts this immortal soldier of the struggle against fascism and imperialism as a martyr. Let us all join in this prayer," he added.

Yunus called Hadi's passing a loss to Bangladesh's democratic landscape, adding that Hadi was a symbol of resistance against fascism and imperialism, leaving behind a legacy of patriotism and steadfastness.

"I want to state clearly once again that Osman Hadi was an enemy of the defeated forces, the fascist terrorists. Any attempt to silence his voice and instil fear among revolutionaries will be completely thwarted. No one will be able to halt this nation's democratic progress through fear, terror, or bloodshed," he said.

Yunus further thanked the Singaporean government for tending to Hadi.

"I extend my special gratitude to the Government of Singapore. They have shown utmost sincerity and professionalism in Hadi's treatment. In particular, to Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is also a physician herself. She personally attended to Hadi and kept me regularly updated on his medical condition," he said.

He also appealed to citizens to maintain peace in the nation and allow law enforcement to conduct investigations professionally, adding that the government is committed to upholding the rule of law and advancing democratic progress.

"I make a sincere appeal to all citizens of the countrymaintain patience and restraint. Allow law enforcement agencies and relevant institutions to conduct their investigations professionally. The state is fully committed to establishing the rule of law," he said.

Bangladesh remains in severe political, economic, and diplomatic volatility following the historic "July Revolution" of 2024. The ouster of long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ushered in an era of deep uncertainty under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Bangladesh is set to hold elections in February 2026 following the regime change.

"It is with immense sorrow that this noble aspiration of his remains unfulfilled. The responsibility to realise his dream now rests on the shoulders of the entire nation. In the coming days, we must all move forward with patience, restraint, courage, and foresight, so that the enemies of elections and democracythe fascist terrorist evil forcescan be decisively defeated,' he said.

Yunus called for unity and steadfastness to establish democracy.

"Instead of falling into the traps of those who seek to destabilise the country, let us all unite and advance steadfastly on the path to establishing democracy, justice, and the rights of the common people. This will be our true tribute to Martyr Hadi," he said.

Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, who was critically injured in a gun attack in Dhaka last Friday, died while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Osman Hadi, who was being considered as a potential Dhaka-8 candidate for the upcoming national election, was shot in the head on Friday, December 12, in the Purana Paltan area of the capital.

According to investigators, an assailant opened fire on him from a motorcycle that had been following him from behind while he was travelling in a battery-powered rickshaw to conduct electioneering, as per Dhaka Tribune.

He was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors performed emergency brain surgery due to massive head injuries.

Physicians described his condition as extremely critical, saying that the bullet entered above his left ear and exited through the right side of his head, severely damaging the brain stem, Dhaka Tribune reported.

He was later transferred to Evercare Hospital for advanced treatment and was airlifted to Singapore on December 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor