Bangladesh: One killed as garment workers clash with police over pay hike

Dhaka, Nov 8 One female worker has been killed and several others injured in Bangladesh on Wednesday during clashes between police and garment workers demonstrating for a pay hike on the outskirts of Dhaka.

The incident comes a day after the Bangladesh government-appointed wage board for garment workers increased the minimum salary from the current 8,000 taka to 12,500 taka, Xinhua news agency reported.

Demanding 23,000 taka as minimum monthly wage, the garment workers continued their protests for over 10 straight days.

Owing to ongoing labour unrest, paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) soldiers have been deployed in major industrial zones in and around Dhaka to thwart any untoward incident.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters, told reporters Wednesday that troops (48 platoons) have been deployed in various industrial areas including Ashulia, Savar, Mirpur and so on.

Tens of thousands workers have been demonstrating since last month demanding a minimum basic salary of 23,000 taka monthly, in Dhaka and elsewhere.

Hundreds of garment factories in and around Dhaka have reportedly suspended operations due to the ongoing labor movement, demanding higher wages. (1 US dollar equals about 110 taka).

