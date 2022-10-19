Bangladesh reports highest single-day dengue cases

Dhaka, Oct 19 A total of 900 people tested positive for dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the DGHS, of the total cases, 528 were reported in capital Dhaka alone, reports Xinhua news agency

With the fresh infections, the number of dengue cases so far in 20222 has increased to 26,938.

In October, 10,846 dengue cases were reported, while there were 9,911 in September, according to the DGHS.

The health body also confirmed a total of 99 dengue deaths.

While 44 deaths were reported in October, there were 34 in September, 11 in August, nine in July and one in June, the DGHS said.

Bangladesh, with a population of about 170 million, is especially vulnerable to the virus because of insufficient biosecurity and deficient disease surveillance.

In severe cases, dengue can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting, rashes, breathing problems, haemorrhaging and organ failure.

The government has asked state agencies for more coordinated efforts to rein in the outbreak of the disease which is transmitted by several species of mosquitos with the genus Aedes.

