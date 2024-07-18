Bangladesh Shuts Down Mobile Internet Amid Student Protests, Cites Security Reasons



Bangladesh's junior telecommunications minister announced on Thursday a nationwide shutdown of its mobile internet network in response to deadly student protests, which have claimed the lives of at least nine people.

Violent clashes broke out following student protests against a quota system for government jobs in Bangladesh. The unrest has resulted in the deaths of at least six protesters and numerous injuries. The country in South Asia has been gripped by ongoing agitation over job quotas, particularly the 30% reservation for family members of freedom fighters from the 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan.

The Indian embassy in Bangladesh issued a cautionary advisory on X (formerly Twitter), urging Indian citizens residing in the country to remain vigilant amidst the ongoing unrest surrounding the quota issues.