Bangladeshi Hindus in Canada Call for Action Against Attacks on ISKCON Temple in Bangladesh (Watch Video)

Radical Islamic groups have increased their attacks on ISKCON and other Hindu temples in Bangladesh, home to approximately 40,000 temples, many of which have been targeted amid recent unrest, according to a Times of India report. In recent months, Hindus in Bangladesh have experienced significant violence and assaults on their temples. In order to show solidarity with the Bangladeshi Hindus, Bangladeshi Hindus in Montreal city of Canada organised a protest.

Canadian Bangladeshi Hindus urged the Government to press the interim Bangladeshi Government to respect minorities’ rights in Bangladesh.

#WATCH | Canada: Bangladeshi Hindus in Montreal city of Canada organised a protest in solidarity with the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh.



Canadian Bangladeshi Hindus urged the Government to press the interim Bangladeshi Government to respect minorities’ rights in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/dKt2fuoraZ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

During this political turmoil, ISKCON temples have become prime targets for radical groups. Social media campaigns like #BanISKCON and #ISKCONisTerrorist are gaining traction, accusing the organization of threatening communal harmony and alleging links to the Awami League, Sheikh Hasina's party.

The violence increased with the vandalism and arson of the ISKCON temple in Meherpur, located in the Khulna division, shortly after Sheikh Hasina's departure for India. The radical Islamic group Hifazat-e-Islam has held rallies demanding a ban on ISKCON, further escalating tensions.