ISKCON Temples Under Attack in Bangladesh: Protestors Demand Ban on Religious Organisation

Sheikh Hasina's resignation and subsequent flight to India have exacerbated the situation. Radical Islamic groups have intensified their attacks on ISKCON and other Hindu temples across Bangladesh, which has about 40,000 temples, many of which have been targeted amid the unrest, according to a Times of India report.

In recent months, Hindus in Bangladesh have faced severe violence and attacks on temples. The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), has sparked public outrage and intensified calls for a ban on ISKCON. The political situation in Bangladesh has significantly deteriorated since the coup four months ago, resulting in increased instability.

During this political turmoil, ISKCON temples have become prime targets for radical groups. Social media campaigns like #BanISKCON and #ISKCONisTerrorist are gaining traction, accusing the organization of threatening communal harmony and alleging links to the Awami League, Sheikh Hasina's party.

The violence increased with the vandalism and arson of the ISKCON temple in Meherpur, located in the Khulna division, shortly after Sheikh Hasina's departure for India. The radical Islamic group Hifazat-e-Islam has held rallies demanding a ban on ISKCON, further escalating tensions.

Allegations Against the New Government

The Yunus-led government in Bangladesh has been criticized for appeasing radical Islamic groups by allowing these attacks to occur. Critics argue that this approach undermines communal harmony and puts the Hindu minority at risk, as they fear further marginalization and threats to their cultural identity.

Resilience Amid Adversity

In response to the violence, members of the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagran Manch and ISKCON have organized protests. They contend that banning ISKCON would worsen insecurity for the Hindu community. ISKCON, which has a strong presence in cities like Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram, and Sylhet, plays a crucial role in supporting Bangladeshi society, providing aid to the underprivileged and disaster relief during events like last month’s floods.

Broader Implications

As the crisis continues, concerns about religious freedom and minority rights in Bangladesh are growing. Banning ISKCON would not only be a setback for the Hindu community but could also disrupt the organization's social welfare programs, worsening the ongoing crisis.