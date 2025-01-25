Bangladeshi media slams Yunus govt for keeping border guard chief's India visit secret

Dhaka, Jan 25 The interim government in Bangladesh led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, already facing global scrutiny for its ongoing treatment of the minorities, especially Hindus, is now drawing flak over keeping under wraps the visit of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashraful Islam Siddique to India, next month.

The country's media outlets have slammed the current regime for not revealing details about Siddique's New Delhi visit for a border conference between the Director Generals of BGB and the Border Security Force (BSF), scheduled to take place in New Delhi mid-February.

Reacting to reports published by the local media about the scheduled border conference, the BGB stated that there is "no secrecy here" and "no attempt" being made to maintain secrecy.

"The news published in some media outlets in the country under the title 'BGB chief's India visit shrouded in secrecy, a storm of criticism on social media' has come to the attention of the BGB. The news is tarnishing the image of the BGB and also creating confusion in the public mind," read a statement issued by the Border Guard Bangladesh on its social media page.

"At a time when the BGB is currently playing a role in solidarity with the people at the border, there is a possibility that such negative posts will create confusion in the minds of everyone," it added.

The force mentioned that representatives from other relevant ministries and agencies of Bangladesh will also attend the meeting alongside the BGB.

The February 17-21 meeting will take place as tensions continue to escalate along the international border, especially after the recent clashes at Sukhdevpur in West Bengal's Malda district.

Villagers on the Indian side have regularly complained about attacks by armed criminals from across the border and their crops also being stolen or destroyed by Bangladeshis.

The Eastern Command of the BSF has, meanwhile, commenced 'Ops Alert' along the 4,096 km Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) ahead of the Republic Day.

Patrolling has been intensified, and border domination is being carried out both during the day and night.

According to a statement released by the Headquarters, Special Director General, BSF, in Kolkata, the 'Ops Alert' has been initiated to prevent any untoward incident ahead of the country's 76th Republic Day, keeping in mind the changed scenario in Bangladesh.

On January 13, the Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to India, Nural Islam, was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the South Block and conveyed that India has observed all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh with regard to security measures at the border, including on fencing.

India conveyed its expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and that there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes.

"India reiterated its commitment to ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking. Barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices and cattle fences are measures for securing the border," the MEA had stated.

