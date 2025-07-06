Barack Obama, Bill Clinton wish Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday

Washington, DC [US], July 6 : On Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's birthday, heartfelt messages poured in from world leaders, politicians, lawmakers and artists in a video compiled by Tibet TV, run by the Tibetan government-in-exile, CNN reported.

The wishes included those from former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Obama wished a "very happy birthday to the youngest 90-year-old I know," and thanked the Dalai Lama for his friendship, CNN reported.

"You've shown generations what it means to practice compassion and speak up for freedom and dignity. Not bad for someone who describes himself as a simple Buddhist monk," he added.

Former US President Bill Clinton described the Dalai Lama as "one of the world's greatest voices for peace, for dialogue, for understanding" whose teachings have "inspired millions to follow in your footsteps," as per CNN.

He added: "In a time when we see the forces of division tearing at the fabric of our common humanity, we need your wisdom more than ever to remind us that what we share is more important than our interesting differences."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement extended "best" wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 90th Birthday and noted that he continues to inspire people by embodying a message of unity, peace, and compassion.

"The United States remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans' distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference," Rubio said in a statement.

The 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama was held at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and other dignitaries were in attendance.

Monks, devotees, and international guests gathered for the celebration to honour the life and teachings of the Dalai Lama, who is widely regarded as a global symbol of compassion, non-violence and interfaith harmony.

Tibetan Buddhist monks living in exile offered special prayers at the Dorjidak Monastery near Shimla at Panthaghati this morning to mark the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama.

