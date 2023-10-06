Barkha Singh says working on 'Maja Ma' with Madhuri Dixit was a dream come true

Mumbai, Oct 6 Actress Barkha Singh is now celebrating one whole year of the success of her 2022 drama film ‘Maja Ma’ where she acted and danced alongside actress Madhuri Dixit.

Reminiscing on the experience, Barkhasaid that the venture was ‘a dream come true’ for her as she got to collaborate with the veteran actress.

Describing her experience, Barkha said: " ‘Maja Ma’ was one of the greatest shooting experiences of my life. Working with a legend like Madhuri Dixit and sharing screen with her, dancing with her is a dream come true.”

The actress added: “I am grateful for this opportunity to work with stellar actors like Sheeba Chaddha, Gajraj Rao and Rajit Kapur. What’s better it was the first time I got a full- fledged Bollywood song of my own complete with lip syncing and dancers!”

The ‘Bhaghyalakshmi’ actress who played the character of Esha Hansraj had earned great acclaim for her performance from audiences and critics alike. One of the more noteworthy things in ‘Maja Ma’ was that despite the presence of Madhuri, Esha was not overshadowed and was able to pull of her role with great flair.

Concluding her statement, the actress said: “I really enjoyed portraying the character of Esha. It was a challenging one to pull off because the nuances with the diction had to be mastered. I continue to feel the love pouring in even after one year for Esha, which has passed like the blink of an eye."

Barkha apart from ‘Maja Ma’ was also able to earn a name for herself with her work in films such as ‘Silence... Can You Hear It?’, ‘House Arrest’, ‘Please Find Attached’ among others.

